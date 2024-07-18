Alright, it's Auburn's turn at the dais. That means Hugh Freeze is up to the mic.



He's thankful to represent Auburn University and the players and the Auburn family.



He mentions that they've sold out season tickets again.



Had an Auburn club event in Dallas yesterday. He name-drops Lee Van Horn, who is a stud, and Kirk Sampson, who also is a stud.



"There's a great excitement in our building right now."



He says there's a confidence to the players. He also believes the roster has been upgraded substantially.



On the Culture Council: "I've had to learn to listen more. I don't have all the answers. All those things have led to a higher accountability in the building."



Q on opening the season with five straight home games, capped by OU coming to JHS.

"The five home games in a row are not ideal for our fans. They're going to be there in Jordan-Hare. We've got to have that environment because I think that five-game stretch is critical to our success of the season. I know our fans will show up."



Q on how Freeze will spend his time this fall.

(He likes what Durkin and Charles Kelly are bringing to the defense.) "I expect that will be pretty much what it's been for me — what are you doing on third down? So then it's a split between managing your roster and the issues that come with that. Then recruiting and offensive football for me, which is pretty normal. I'm in the offensive room a large, large percentage of the time. I'd say it's 70 percent there and then 30 percent combination of recruiting and player meetings and issues that arise. That's my best guess."



Q on these young receivers — with emphasis on Cam Coleman.

"Excited about the upgrades to that room. Wether it's the transfer world ... but we felt like we had maybe the top receiver class in the country. Cam was able to be there and go through spring. We've had more time with him, Payton's had time with him. We are very excited and thrilled with what we saw. The others have the capacity to do the same. They're going to be critical to our success."



Q on Percy Lewis at tackle and the improvement of Connor Lew.

(He thinks Lew is an NFL center.) "Percy? You can't get enough tackle bodies in this league. It gives us the freedom to move D-Wade inside where he's naturally feet. (Lewis) has one of the best sense of humors. He's from a down-home country place like me. I tell people all the time ... in his recruitment, there's a lot of things you talk about in a short amount of time with transfer guys. He told our assistant O-line coach is that the only thing he needed ... was to have was a spigot. The assistant O-line coach had no clue. I knew exactly what he meant. He loves to wash his car."



Q on Thorne's improvement.

"I'm probably not the greatest portal recruiter that there is. I like developing players and getting to know them. I'm already starting to adjust. There are more changes. I just felt like we could put some pieces around him that could help him reach his potential. I thought he was really solid in another Power 5 conference. The confidence he feels here in Year Two ... the combination of those two things (better players around him) is going to provide him the tools to have a successful year. He's got to produce. He knows that. We don't run from that."



Q on Freeze not changing his approach toward recruiting over the years.

"That's my comfort zone because that's how I was raised. Me building gueniune, authoetic relationships is important to me. Money can't buy that. That's time and investing in people. Being a very imperfect person but a person of faith, I believe that's what I'm calling to do through this coaching profession. I don't know how to do that without those front-porch conversations. That is my comfort zone. It is a family atmosphere at Auburn. It's one of the last few public universities that has that true essence of faith and family running though it. Now, am I gonna have to adjust and do the 24-hour recruiting more? I don't know. We'll see if relational coaching will stand the test (of time)."



Q on Damari Alston.

"The first word that pops in my mind is 'leader.' Two times now he's been elected to the Culture Council unanimously. He has wisdom for a young man. You combine that with ... he's a dang good running back, too."



Q on J-H being a tough place to play.

"We have the greatest fans. Our fans are incredible. The student section — two hours before the game and it's packed out. It's just an incredible environment that gives us an advantage. We've go to be more consistent for them at home."



Q on Auburn's biggest strength this season.

"I would hope it's our run game. When you can do that, you have a little control over the clock and the game and kinda how things are going. It may be me wishing that and hoping that."



Q on coaching burnout in a general sense. Can head coaches fix some of that?

"Really difficult. There's day when I experience that same feeling. The calendar has gotten pretty crazy. It feels like the dead time is getting shorter and shorter. I think I get them out of there as much as possible. I'm pretty good about demanding (off time) for our guys and just trying to keep them as fresh as possible. It's a great challenge. We're hoping we can get some structure that's as equitable as possible that maybe settles maybe some some of the recruiting down a little bit that's demanding so much of our time."



Q on Kent Austin.

"I think Kent is one of the best fundamental quarterback coaches I've ever been around. I think Payton will experience the results of his wisdom. He is very, very intelligent and he can teach coverages ... better than most."



Q on being so good as an underdog.

"Truthfully, that's probably a weakness of mine. Maybe I should plan the way I do for those when we're not the underdog. I don't know if that's accurate, but it feels that way. I don't mind being the underdog. I kinda enjoy going to places that have great programs. I've always enjoyed that. Embrace those opportunities. I need to figure out how to be more consistent in the motivation of all 12 games."



(He notes that Auburn is one of six programs that have won a natty and played for another since 2010.)



Q on Rivaldo Fairweather being back.

"Rivaldo's talented. We'll use him in a lot of different ways. He's a difficult matchup. I think he's flying under the radar also."