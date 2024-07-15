GREG SANKEY.



He runs the SEC. Kinda. We are led to believe that, anyway.



He's a perfect successor to the wily Mike Slive. Sankey is a brilliant human being, an excellent communicator, more mysterious than the straight-shooting Slive. The SEC has enjoyed some excellent leadership these past two decades.



• He walks onto the stage. "No applause is necessary." (I laughed.)



• He's talking about the Dallas-area athletic stars who are from SEC schools. He mentions Dak Prescott, Paul Skenes (pitching at Texas), others.



• "We are 16 strong. Sixteen is our today. Sixteen is our tomorrow."



(It's odd hearing about the SEC having 16 teams. It still feels new to me.)



• Says the SEC is the "first to convene an artificial intelligence consortium." (Cool!)



• Says they'll be using Apple iPads along the sideline to help players see strategy tips/adjustments/video.



• SEC won 11 natties last season.



• SEC has led all leagues with NFL players drafted for the 18th consecutive season.



• SEC led the nation in football attendance for the 25th consecutive season.



• It was SEC vs SEC in the MCWS ... again.



• The SEC will have 200+ Olympians in Paris.



• 35% of the US track and field roster includes SEC folks.



• He says it's time to recalibrate your expectations for college athletics. The SEC is improving.



• On NIL: "There is no 'easy' button we can just go push to resolve the issues we face."



• He discusses politics in a general sense, but notes that we're all part of the same family. "These remarks are about people coming together. On Saturdays in this country, for decade after decade, people come together."



• "We need more of what college football does — not less."



• He says the SEC is good about fans of different schools inter-mingling. "We need more of those moments."



• He speaks about various lawsuits that affect college athletics.



• "It's our leadership responsibility to figure this out. Change doesn't happen in an instant. We're dealing with an incredibly complex set of issues."



• "We know who we are. We're the one conference at this level where the name still means something."



• He pushes for national standards when it comes to how NIL works. "We deserve better than a race to the bottom for competitive purposes — on a state-by-state basis. When we line up for a kickoff, tip off in a basketball game, first pitch in a softball or baseball game, that the people occupying the other uniforms are governed by the same standards."



• "We're going to continue our dialogue with congress. Congress is a place that can help set standards."



• Southwest Airlines is now the official airline of the SEC — as of last week.



• SEC Media Days next year will be in Atlanta.



• "I'm convinced our best days are ahead."





Q about an SEC tiebreaker in football.

"It is a lengthy plan. We can finalize it anytime before the start of the season." (They're still working it out.)



Q about legal liability affecting the NCAA. They spend a lot of money defending themselves.

"We're not alone in college athletics at being pursued from a litigation front. We clearly have had to think differently. You can see that happening as decisions are made on policy. What can be managed at the national level? What can be managed at the conference level? We're dealing with historic change. The change is happening now."



Q about following Florida State and Clemson's challenges against/with the ACC?

"I pay attention. We're focused on our 16. I'm not a recruiter. My job is to make sure we meet the standard of excellence we have for ourselves on a daily basis. That attracts interest. I pay attention, but I am not engaged in those conversations. If things change, there's a new level uncertainty. We're focused on our 16."



Q about the SEC ever getting beyond the southeastern US.

"We're focused on our 16. Period. I'm not going to guess about what happens next."



Q about Nick Saban's value as an analyst.

(Do we care? Not really.)



Q about Sankey's recent visits to Texas and Oklahoma.

"In both places you saw the passion for their programs play out. It was fun to see in those communities displays of the SEC logo. I learned more about drone shows than I thought I would know. I learned that both clearly meet ... the "It Just Means More" test ... both Oklahoma and Texas bring that same type of added fan base."



Q about Texas thinking it ran the Big 12, but what about now in the SEC?

"Both are now part of a conference with peer athletic programs and peer universities. So they'll fit — and we'll fit together as 16."



Q about this being a great time to be a college athlete? Is it tougher now?

"They dislike this notion of every state having a different set of rules around how (NIL) is conducted. They dislike lining up in contests and not having an understanding that those on the other side are held to the same standards. Believe it or not, they're not looking to be employees."



Q about about how Texas and Oklahoma will affect revenues.

"We don't parse out our money; our revenue is generated by 16. You have more mouths to feed, but more opportunities to access ... post-season revenues. When you add the history of those two football programs, it creates interest."



Q about how Congress can actually help the SEC?

He says the first hurdle is overcoming the idea that the situation was working well all those years. He says higher education is slow to adapt to pretty much anything new.



He identifies five "fields:" Courts, congress, state legislation, campus, NCAA



"If you can create the right kid of linkages between all five, there's a perfect outcome. I can't ignore any of those five. I can't work on four."