BryanMatthews
May 9, 2014
Auburn is holding its Pro Day this morning. It won't be nearly as exciting as that headline might lead you to believe but we're here to cover it for you. It starts at 9 a.m. CT and will probably run a little late. We will provide updates in this thread as info comes available.
Here are the scheduled participants...
LB Hayden Brice
OL Gunner Britton
DL Marcus Harris
WR Shane Hooks
DB D.J. James
OL Avery Jones
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
WR Nick Mardner
LB Elijah McAllister
LB Larry Nixon
DB Nehemiah Pritchett
DB Zion Puckett
LS Jacob Quattlebaum
DL Justin Rogers
DB Jaylin Simpson
OL Kam Stutts
WR Kassidy Woods
