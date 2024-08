New Rivals250 dropped this morning. Here are where Auburn commits and top targets fall into the new rankings. Movement is marked in parenthesis. Auburn still holding the No. 5 spot, with Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Georgia the four programs in front.



COMMITS

No. 33 — RB Alvin Henderson (+3)

No. 43 — CB Blake Woodby (-5)

No. 66 — S Anquon Fegans (-7)

No. 99 — Eric Winters (+9)

No. 110 — Derick Smith (+24)

No. 111 — Malik Autry (+46)

No. 118 — Jared Smith (-9)

No. 191 — Jakaleb Faulk (-14)

No. 222 — Devin Williams (-20)

No. 237 — Antonio Coleman (-15)



TARGETS

No. 23 — CB Na'eem Offord (-8) OSU Commit

No. 26 — WR Caleb Cunningham (-4) ALA Commit

No. 31 — QB Deuce Knight (+21) ND Commit

No. 45 — OLB Darrell "Duke" Johnson (-) ALA Commit

No. 62 — OL Andrew Babalola (+23)

No. 74 — QB KJ Lacey (-49) TEX Commit

No. 75 — RB Ousmane Kromah (+13)

No. 77 — OLB Christian Jones (-19)

No. 80 — S Martels Carter Jr. (+8) UK Commit

No. 90 — DE Zion Grady (-10) OSU Commit

No. 98 — WR Jerome Myles (New)

No. 116 — RB Shekai Mills-Knight (New)

No. 120 — CB Shamar Arnoux (+36) USC Commit

No. 144 — RB Anthony Rogers (-16) ALA Commit

No. 179 — OLB Tyler Lockhart (-10)

No. 232 — WR Samuel Turner (New) GT Commit

No. 243 — OL Malachi Goodman (New)