RECRUITING Takeaways from Thursday's 7-on-7...

Aug 10, 2021
Some quick-hitting notes on several of the guys we talked to at Auburn's 7-on-7 competition Thursday.

Julian Lewis, 2025 QB — Carrollton
  • Plan is to have his recruitment shut down heading into his final season.
  • Looking forward to getting a chance to meet some current players during his official visit.
  • Really only met with coaches before, so it will be a bit of a different experience.
  • USC this weekend, Auburn next weekend and Colorado June 21-23
Ousmane Kromah, 2025 RB — Lee County
  • Felt great to be back in Auburn, he loves the place and everybody treats him like family.
  • Top four: Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. Will OV to Florida State this weekend, Tennessee next weekend and Georgia June 21-23. Wants to wait until end of summer to have a decision.
  • Auburn talks to him everyday, and not just him, but his mom, mentor, etc..
Shamar Arnoux, 2025 CB — Carrollton
  • Felt good being able to showcase his talent in front of Crime.
  • Talking multiple times throughout the week with AU, good, long conversations.
  • Will OV to Auburn June 14-16, Tigers sitting top three right now.
Eric Winters, 2025 S — Enterprise
  • Down to three schools: Auburn, Miami and Georgia.
  • Just visited Miami, will go to UGA this weekend and then Auburn next weekend.
  • Decision after his OVs conclude.
Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Thompson
  • Smith didn’t participate in the camp, which gave him extra time to spend with AU’s coaches.
  • He especially enjoyed spending time with Coach Freeze and when Freeze FaceTimed his mother.
  • He plans to be at Big Cat July 27 and wants to have a decision before his senior season.
Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Thompson
  • Fegans plans to announce a decision July 29, which is two days after he’s scheduled to visit Big Cat.
  • He met with a number of AU coaches including Freeze and their message was they need him. He feels like Auburn is on the rise.
Anthony Rogers (Alabama commit), 2025 RB — Carver Montgomery
  • Rogers really enjoyed camping at Auburn and spending time with OC/RB coach Derrick Nix.
  • He plans to visit Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia this fall. He remains committed to Alabama but opened his recruitment back up after the staff change.
  • He plans to hold off on a final decision until closer to Signing Day.
Zelus Hicks, 2026 S — Carrollton
  • Auburn "feels like home," to him, Wesley McGriff and Charles Kelly talk to him weekly.Hugh Freeze is involved heavily in his recruitment and that means a lot to him.
  • Feels like a priority and plans to return two more times this summer (Next weekend and Big Cat)
Cederian Morgan, 2026 WR — Benjamin Russell
  • Known Marcus Davis since his freshman year, and the two have been in contact since then.
  • Auburn's in the top group for him and he'll be back for Big Cat Weekend.
Omar Mabson, 2026 RB — Auburn
  • Mabson really enjoyed camping at Auburn twice this week. He’s up to 15 offers including Auburn, Georgia and Missouri and plans to have a decision next summer. He said the entire Auburn staff, especially Coach Freeze, makes you feel wanted and loved.
Note on Auburn's newest commit, Donovan Starr:
  • Auburn cornerback commitment Donovan Starr runs a legit 10.5 100 meters. He hasn't played a lot of football but sources indicate Auburn really likes his bend and change of direction and believe he will develop into a productive SEC corner.
 
