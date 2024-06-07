Caleb Jones
Some quick-hitting notes on several of the guys we talked to at Auburn's 7-on-7 competition Thursday.
Julian Lewis, 2025 QB — Carrollton
- Plan is to have his recruitment shut down heading into his final season.
- Looking forward to getting a chance to meet some current players during his official visit.
- Really only met with coaches before, so it will be a bit of a different experience.
- USC this weekend, Auburn next weekend and Colorado June 21-23
- Felt great to be back in Auburn, he loves the place and everybody treats him like family.
- Top four: Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. Will OV to Florida State this weekend, Tennessee next weekend and Georgia June 21-23. Wants to wait until end of summer to have a decision.
- Auburn talks to him everyday, and not just him, but his mom, mentor, etc..
- Felt good being able to showcase his talent in front of Crime.
- Talking multiple times throughout the week with AU, good, long conversations.
- Will OV to Auburn June 14-16, Tigers sitting top three right now.
- Down to three schools: Auburn, Miami and Georgia.
- Just visited Miami, will go to UGA this weekend and then Auburn next weekend.
- Decision after his OVs conclude.
- Smith didn’t participate in the camp, which gave him extra time to spend with AU’s coaches.
- He especially enjoyed spending time with Coach Freeze and when Freeze FaceTimed his mother.
- He plans to be at Big Cat July 27 and wants to have a decision before his senior season.
- Fegans plans to announce a decision July 29, which is two days after he’s scheduled to visit Big Cat.
- He met with a number of AU coaches including Freeze and their message was they need him. He feels like Auburn is on the rise.
- Rogers really enjoyed camping at Auburn and spending time with OC/RB coach Derrick Nix.
- He plans to visit Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia this fall. He remains committed to Alabama but opened his recruitment back up after the staff change.
- He plans to hold off on a final decision until closer to Signing Day.
- Auburn "feels like home," to him, Wesley McGriff and Charles Kelly talk to him weekly.Hugh Freeze is involved heavily in his recruitment and that means a lot to him.
- Feels like a priority and plans to return two more times this summer (Next weekend and Big Cat)
- Known Marcus Davis since his freshman year, and the two have been in contact since then.
- Auburn's in the top group for him and he'll be back for Big Cat Weekend.
- Mabson really enjoyed camping at Auburn twice this week. He’s up to 15 offers including Auburn, Georgia and Missouri and plans to have a decision next summer. He said the entire Auburn staff, especially Coach Freeze, makes you feel wanted and loved.
- Auburn cornerback commitment Donovan Starr runs a legit 10.5 100 meters. He hasn't played a lot of football but sources indicate Auburn really likes his bend and change of direction and believe he will develop into a productive SEC corner.