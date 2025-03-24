Good morning and welcome to an thrilling day of Pro Day updates. Team Rivals is here at the Woltosz to provide updates throughout the day as 18 former Auburn players go through testing and workouts. The group includes Wesley Steiner and Tyler Fromm.



It's about to start with weigh ins in about 5 minutes. I don't expect the four players that went through the NFL Combine to do much if anything today, but we will have interviews afterwards...